ROBERT HARDESTY

HARDESTY ROBERT J. HARDESTY Robert J. Hardesty passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, September 16, 2020. He lived in Frederick, MD for 22 years with his daughter Carol and her family. Born in Washington DC in 1924, he was raised in Seat Pleasant, MD where he attended school. Known as Bob to his friends, he was a gifted athlete excelling in golf, tennis, softball and bowling. He took first place in a high school tennis competition held at College Park and Westminster, Md. In his youth, Bob delivered newspapers on his bicycle seven years for the Washington Times-Herald. He was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan. Mr. Hardesty had a 42 year career at IBM beginning in 1942. He began as a Pressman at the IBM Card Plant in D.C. He served IBM as an Instructor, Technician, Manager and Administrator of quality and personnel programs. Mr. Hardesty enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1943 and trained as a machine gunner. He served with the 4th Infantry Division at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star for Valor. At the young age of 21 he was promoted to Company First Sergeant. In 2009 he wrote an outstanding memoir of his military service which he dedicated to his daughters. It was accepted by the Institute of World War II and the Human Experience at Florida State University. Bob was a lifelong member of the VFW. In June 1948 Bob married Jacqueline Mullin of Washington DC. Their marriage took place in Hollywood, CA, on the National Broadcast Radio Show, "Bride and Groom". They were blessed with twin daughters, Carol and Joan in 1950. He resided in Rockville, MD from 1952 until 1998. Bob was an avid gardener to the age of 94. Among a variety of vegetables, his signature yellow, saucer-sized Dahlias added distinct beauty to his garden year after year. Mr. Hardesty was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline and daughter, Joan. He is survived by his daughter Carol H. Croall and husband James E. Croall, grandsons James R. Croall and wife Jenevieve of Ft. Worth, TX., David P. Croall and wife Ruchika of Frederick, MD. and great grandchildren Corrina, Mariella, Lachlan and his baby brother due in November. The family is grateful to April Hickman and Ashleigh Bucey who gave Bob much TLC and friendship each Monday and Friday for the past year as well as support to Carol. The family also thanks friend, Linda Susan Rea, who uplifted Bob with her homemade baking and continual flow of cheerful greeting cards. Services will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, Monday, September 28, 2020 at 6 p.m. Family will receive friends at 5 p.m. Chaplain Curtis Jones will officiate. Interment will be private at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert Hardesty's name to American Legion, Francis Scott Key Post 11 - 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert Hardesty's name to American Legion, Francis Scott Key Post 11 - 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store