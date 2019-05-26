Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HARDGROVE. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM James Renwick Chapel. Send Flowers Notice

HARDGROVE Robert Hardgrove Chief political advisor and strategist to Congressman William Stanton and beloved DC interior designer, dies at 81. The day following graduation from Ohio Wesleyan University in June 1960, armed with a degree in political science, and his eye focused on a life and career in Washington, Robert boarded a plane to the capital to work for then-Vice-President Richard Nixon. One of Robert's more memorable tasks that fall was renting a television set so that the office staff could watch the soon-to-be-famous Kennedy/Nixon debates together. (In those days, even the Vice-President's workplace didn't come equipped with a television.) Mr Hardgrove died on April 23, 2019 at Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA, at 81. The cause of death was lymphoma, compounded by the effects of a fall he suffered in May 2018, barely a month after celebrating his 80th birthday. Robert Farquhar Hardgrove was born on April 10, 1938, in Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. The family later moved to Willoughby, OH. His father, Robert Snyder Hardgrove, established his own real estate company in Willoughby. And his mother, Eleanor (Farquhar) Hardgrove, who was a social worker until Robert's birth, volunteered with many organizations--most notably as director of the Red Cross Blood Mobile for 40 years. Robert grew up with two younger brothers, John (who survives, and lives in Piedmont, CA) and James (who died as the result of a car accident in his early twenties). Following Nixon's defeat, Mr Hardgrove first secured a temporary appointment at the State Department. Next came an assignment at CIA headquarters. From there, he joined the administrative staff of the House of Representatives, assigned to the Journal Clerk's Office, working on the daily summary of the proceedings in the House. For him, the best part of that job was access to the House floor itself-beyond thrilling for a political junkie just a few years out of Willoughby. Then, a stint volunteering--in support of the campaign of war-hero William Stanton for election to Congress from Ohio's 11th District, which included Willoughby--led to Mr Hardgrove joining Stanton's staff soon after his candidate's election victory. Over Stanton's 18 years in Congress, Mr Hardgrove served in many roles, from Press Secretary and Legislative Assistant to Chief Political Advisor and Strategist. No detail was outside his purview: He devised campaign taglines, bought ads, and even designed the candidate's posters and brochures. That design role turned out to be hardly incidental. Mr Hardgrove's Capitol Hill career was unfolding, and so was his sideline interior design business, an enterprise he self-effacingly dubbed, merely, "Pillows & Doilies." His dismissive label understates the actual scale and impact of what ultimately evolved into a successful interior design consultancy, and his full-time professional focus after Bill Stanton retired from Congress in 1983. In an article dedicated to paint color, Mr Hardgrove's elegantly appointed Kalorama apartment in the century-old Altamont cooperative was featured on the front page of the Home Section in the Washington Post, a tribute to his impeccable design sense. But career ambitions paled for him beside the quest for human connection. He was always happy to make a new acquaintance, happier still to reconnect with a long-time friend. To the end, he rarely lost touch with anyone-high school or college classmates, fraternity brothers, office colleagues, fellow design professionals, neighbors across Washington and down through the decades. Mr Hardgrove's cremains will be inurned at Oak Hill Cemetery as part of a memorial service at 1 p.m., on June 15, at the James Renwick Chapel.

