Entered unto his eternal slumber Thursday, August 20, 2020. Survived by his wife of 49 years, one daughter and three sons. Janice Jacqueline; Mr. Harkins III was the retired Head Custodial-Foreman at D.C.P.S. Gage-Eckington School of DC. Family visitation 9 a.m. on Friday September 11, 2020 at Living Waters Church 4915 Wheeler RD., Oxon Hill, MD. Due to COVID 19 pandemic there will be alying in state viewing. At 10 a.m. an immediate family Celebration of Life with 50 guests only. All visitors must wear facial masks at all times with respect to the CDC guidelines Burial Quantico National Cemetery.