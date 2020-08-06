1/
ROBERT HATCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT NEIL HATCH  
Robert Neil Hatch, 88, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Mr. Hatch was the beloved husband of Patricia Slone Hatch (deceased), son of Robert Seymour Hatch and Zetta Collins Hatch of Washington DC. He is survived by his three children, Cary Hatch Snyder, Gordon Hatch and Russell Hatch; and six grandchildren: Samantha Hatch Meyers, Jared Hatch, Blake Hatch, Logan Snyder, Wyatt Hatch and Grace Hatch and two great-grandchildren. Born in Canton, Ohio, Mr. Hatch attended McKinley Tech in Washington DC and began his career as an account executive selling radio time. Later he joined AM International (Addressograph Multigraph) as a salesman. Numerous promotions took him from DC to San Francisco to Orlando to Cleveland and then to Chicago where he ultimately was SVP of International Sales and Marketing. Following decades with AM, Mr. Hatch acquired Wilkins Coffee, a Washington DC legacy brand founded in 1899. Wilkins was best known in the mid-Atlantic by consumers and many of the premier restaurants in the region. Washingtonians may recall the Wilkins Coffee TV commercials with the mad-cap characters, Wilkins and Wontkins; this was Jim Henson's first foray into television with his puppet characters. Mr. Hatch attended Ohio University and was a life-long member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He was a dedicated philanthropist and community patron supporting causes as a member of the Raleigh Tavern Society of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, The University Club of Washington, DC, the Freemasons, and the United Methodist Church. A private service will be held for the immediate family.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Heritage Methodist Church: www.heritageumc.com/give.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved