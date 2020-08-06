ROBERT HATCH

ROBERT NEIL HATCH
Robert Neil Hatch, 88, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Mr. Hatch was the beloved husband of Patricia Slone Hatch (deceased), son of Robert Seymour Hatch and Zetta Collins Hatch of Washington DC. He is survived by his three children, Cary Hatch Snyder, Gordon Hatch and Russell Hatch; and six grandchildren: Samantha Hatch Meyers, Jared Hatch, Blake Hatch, Logan Snyder, Wyatt Hatch and Grace Hatch and two great-grandchildren. Born in Canton, Ohio, Mr. Hatch attended McKinley Tech in Washington DC and began his career as an account executive selling radio time. Later he joined AM International (Addressograph Multigraph) as a salesman. Numerous promotions took him from DC to San Francisco to Orlando to Cleveland and then to Chicago where he ultimately was SVP of International Sales and Marketing. Following decades with AM, Mr. Hatch acquired Wilkins Coffee, a Washington DC legacy brand founded in 1899. Wilkins was best known in the mid-Atlantic by consumers and many of the premier restaurants in the region. Washingtonians may recall the Wilkins Coffee TV commercials with the mad-cap characters, Wilkins and Wontkins; this was Jim Henson's first foray into television with his puppet characters. Mr. Hatch attended Ohio University and was a life-long member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He was a dedicated philanthropist and community patron supporting causes as a member of the Raleigh Tavern Society of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, The University Club of Washington, DC, the Freemasons, and the United Methodist Church. A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Heritage Methodist Church: www.heritageumc.com/give
.