ROBERT HAUPT

HAUPT ROBERT WALKER HAUPT Robert Walker Haupt, a retired movie theater projectionist and film technician, was found dead on Friday August 14, 2020, at his home in Rockville, where he lived alone. He was 79. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. in 1941, was adopted, and spent most of his life in the Maryland suburbs. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1959. His movie-related career began in high school, including being on the "projection staff." After graduating, he worked at D&N Builders, for whom he drove a dynamite delivery truck - a suitable job for someone as fascinated as he was by explosives. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, where he gained cinematographic experience during his three years of service. After leaving the Army, he trained himself to become a part-time 35mm film projectionist in theaters. In 1966, he joined the Washington Society of Cinematographers, a group of about 60 amateur filmmakers. A filmmaker in the group, Don Dohler, took things professional, first in print and then onscreen. Bob was Photo Assistant and later Equipment Editor for the first eight issues of Cinemagic magazine (1972-1976). When Dohler embarked upon his first feature film, it was Bob he consulted. The result was the cult film The Alien Factor, for which Bob was the initial cinematographer. From the 1960s onward, Bob worked jobs at many different movie theaters, including as manager and even theater owner, but his major work was as a projectionist. He was projectionist during the early 1970s for such Maryland venues as the Kaywood Theater, Wheaton Plaza and the Laurel Theater. During the 1970s and 1980s, he operated Robinda Lab out of his own house, where he sold and repaired projectors, and handled film accessories, books and movie memorabilia. Much of his later career was at the P&G Theater chain. He became well known in Greenbelt, Maryland, for his work at the Greenbelt Theater from 2002 to 2014. When P&G helped relaunch the Avalon in Washington, D.C., in 2004, Bob projected there as well. He was, above all, devoted to motion pictures and their proper exhibition. His moral was: "I try to be fair, honest, and open in my relationships and dealings with people, but I have not always been diplomatic, which I know has caused some hurt feelings which I'm sorry about. I am trying to be a better person." He succeeded. There are no known immediate survivors. No services will be held.There are no known immediate survivors. No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store