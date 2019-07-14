

Robert Conley Heaton

(Age 78) "Bob, Pop"



Of Riderwood, Silver Spring, MD, passed away after a brief illness on June 11, 2019.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, Bob grew up in nearby River Edge, NJ, younger brother to sister Lois. His parents were Conley and Mildred Gosling Heaton. Bob attended River Dell High School and lettered in Football, Basketball and Track. He was known for his speed at running back and in the 100 yard dash. It was in high school that he found his passion, working at a summer camp for special needs children. This led to studying special education at Miami University (of Ohio). Following school he pursued a career in special education, enriching the lives of thousands at the Maryland School for the Blind and Montgomery County Schools. After retiring, he continued to volunteer for many years at the Cedar Lane School. Bob was known for his mischievous smile, twinkle of eye and sense of humor. Friends and family also recall his varied taste in music and interesting dance moves.

Bob was a loving and supportive son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was predeceased by his parents and wife, Marcia Taylor Heaton. He is survived by sister, Lois Heaton Robertson, children, Peter (Wendy) Howell, Jon Heaton, Karyn Howell (Glenn) Shuster, Jeffree Heaton, Leah Heaton Conover, grandchildren, Marshall, Brittany and Amanda Howell, Nikki and Colin Shuster, Robert Conley Heaton, Samuel Heaton, Alyssa Conover, great granddaughter, Lily Howell.

Bob's life will be celebrated at Riderwood Retirement Community, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on August 3 at 2 p.m., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to: Cedar Lane School, 11630 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759, Attn: Principal Paul Owens (Checks can be made out to the Cedar Lane School) or the Maryland Food Bank: mdfoodbank.org

"Still round the corner there may wait

A new road or a secret gate

And though I oft have passed them by

A day will come at last when I

Shall take the hidden paths that run

West of the Moon, East of the Sun."

- J.R.R. Tolkien