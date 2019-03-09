Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HENLINE. View Sign

HENLINE Robert Carpenter Henline (Age 70) Anchor, passed away peacefully at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL surrounded by his family. Robert was born February 21, 1949 in Salzburg, Austria to Major Clair Gillespie and Margaret Carpenter Henline. Robert was the fourth child in an eventual brood of eight. The Henlines transferred to Washington DC in 1953 settling in Foxhall Village where Robert and his siblings grew up. He attended Hardy Elementary, Woodward Prep, and graduated with honors from Harker Prep in 1967. He attended Jacksonville University (FL) prior to answering his call to duty in the US Army. During his service, he was stationed at Fort Lee, VA where he was an accomplished instructor of computer sciences, for which he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at the time of his discharge. Robert married Rosemary Ankeny at St. Patrick's Church in Washington, DC in 1977. They moved to Anchor, IL where they had three children. During his time in central Illinois, he was a farmer for over 30 years in cooperation with his dear friend Jack Winterland, whom he considered family. Robert was known as the best looking of his siblings. He became an avid golfer and a captivating story teller - including a tawdry tale or two. While a life-long Yankees fan, he reveled in trips to Cubs games with his friends. He enjoyed trips to go watch his close friend Jim's basketball games during which a subsequent "chat' about politics would transpire. He was passionate about his music and, as a hobby, would DJ events as well as create CD's upon request. In addition, he served somewhat honorably as Stag Committee Co-Chair at Indian Springs Golf Club along with Chairman Ricky Vance. Robert made people laugh everywhere he went and has a legion of fans and admirers. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he loved them all dearly. He is survived by one son, Robert Aaron Henline, Washington, DC, two daughters, Rebecca Wissmiller (Kyle), Indianapolis IN, Meg Collier (Dan), Leroy IL six grandchildren, (whom he loved dearly and cherished every minute of time spent with them) Zane, Henrik, Remi and Hollis Wissmiller, Paxton & Ryder Collier, six sisters; Millicent Barbaro (Joe), Orlando FL, Sarah Orf, Annandale VA, Claire aka "Snookie' Gustafson (Roy) Collingswood NJ, Mary Hartley (Bobby), Monroe NC, Blanche Thibodeau (Vince), Front Royal, VA, Laura McNerney DiCicco (Rick), Orlando, FL, 20 nieces and nephews and 26 grand-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Col. William B. Henline, IV. Burial services will be held at Wiley Cemetery in Colfax, IL at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 with a reception to follow at Joe's Pub in Bloomington, IL (GE Road) from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the Collier-Wissmiller Education Fund at 10995 US 136, Indianapolis, IN 46234. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, IL is assisting with arrangements. A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

