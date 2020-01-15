ROBERT E. HINER
On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Husband of 43 years to Linda Hiner; father of Kimberly Hiner (James Borchelt), Jaime Hiner, and the late Edward Anthony; brother-in-law of Larry (Kathryn) Koenig; son of the late Edward and Violet Hiner. Also survived by extended family and many close friends. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Private interment, Johnstown, PA. Memorials may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support/
.