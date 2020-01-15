The Washington Post

ROBERT HINER

Guest Book
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
Notice
ROBERT E. HINER  

On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Husband of 43 years to Linda Hiner; father of Kimberly Hiner (James Borchelt), Jaime Hiner, and the late Edward Anthony; brother-in-law of Larry (Kathryn) Koenig; son of the late Edward and Violet Hiner. Also survived by extended family and many close friends. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Private interment, Johnstown, PA. Memorials may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support/.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
