ROBERT HINES
ROBERT HOLT HINES (Age 79)  
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Robert Holt Hines, of Selbyville, DE and Columbia, MD. Robbie was the beloved husband of Santina Mary Hines; loving father of Grady Hines, Michele Hines and Meredith Wallace (Jeremy) and cherished grandfather of Olivia Rae and Aubrey Rose Hines and Evelyn Faye Wallace. He was the dear brother-in-law of Matthew and Carol Ann D'Antuono, Michael and Beryl D'Antuono, Connie and Ed Dwyer, Cecilia and Steve Balderston and Carmela and Jerry Groves. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robbie was born in Marshall, Texas to the late Eldee and Robert Grady Hines and served in the US Marine Corps. He retired from the US Park Police after 33 years of service. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 2 p.m. (gathering from 1:30 to 2 p.m.) at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
