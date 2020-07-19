Robert Edwin Hocknell
Robert Edwin Hocknell died on June 8, 2020, in Gaithersburg, MD. Known as "Ted" to his friends and family and "Bob" to his colleagues, he was born on June 22, 1928 in Cambridge, MA, the son of Gordon James Hocknell and Helen N. Hocknell. After graduating from Needham High School in Massachusetts, he earned a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Tufts University in 1950. He married Mary E. Bonner on August 11, 1951 in Wolfeboro, NH.He relocated to Maryland with his wife and two children for work in 1972 but remained a New Englander at heart, returning north each summer to camp, hike, and eat lobsters and ice cream. After 22 years with Vitro Corporation, he retired in 1994 as department head of facilities. In retirement, he kept his engineering skills sharp attempting to squirrel-proof various bird feeders, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting all 50 states and taking many international trips over their 68 years of marriage. He was an avid golfer and volunteer, serving as treasurer of the Ossipee Club for 38 years and with Gaithersburg Help driving and delivering groceries to those in need from 1995 to 2012. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary E. Hocknell; two children, William B. Hocknell and his wife, Natalie, of Derwood, MD., and Elizabeth H. Shorb and her husband, James, of Germantown, MD; two grandchildren, Robert H. Hocknell and Helen P. Hocknell and her husband, Dan Sinnett; and a sister, Valerie Hocknell Sheldon and her husband, Dan, of Salem, NY.A private memorial service will be held at a later date with burial to follow in Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust at LRCT.org
