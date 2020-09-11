1/1
ROBERT HOGANS Sr.
{ "" }
Robert Hogans, Sr.  
Passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on September 7,2020. Husband of beloved wife Ora Mae for 55 years, father of Robin L., and Robert E., Jr. and grandfather to grandson, Dominick. Also surviving many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bob will be remembered for his jovial spirit, love for his family and his many talents. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 16, 2020 at Takoma Park Baptist Church, 635 Aspen Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Adams United Methodist Church in Lothian, MD.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Capital Caring Health Hospice or the National Museum of African American History & Culture.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Takoma Park Baptist Church
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Takoma Park Baptist Church
