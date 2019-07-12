ROBERT LEO HOLMES "Bob" (Age 73)
Of Owings, MD, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita F. [Williams] Holmes, loving father of the late Robert Holmes, devoted grandfather of Mashayla Holmes, brother of Richard Holmes and Sharon Holmes-Brennan (Jimmy). Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736 on Tuesday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD 21032. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.