ROBERT L. HORNER
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Robert L. Horner on June 3, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on June 8 at 11 a.m. where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.Fraternally, The Business Office
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.