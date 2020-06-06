ROBERT HORNER
1931 - 2020
ROBERT L. HORNER  
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Robert L. Horner on June 3, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on June 8 at 11 a.m. where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.Fraternally, The Business Office  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
