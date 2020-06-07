HORNER ROBERT LEE HORNER We are saddened to announce that Robert Lee Horner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland at the age of 88. Devoted husband to Grace for 68 years, Robert is also survived by his daughter Betty Harvey and her husband John, and their children and spouses, Jennifer and Steven Hugg, John and Chrisi Harvey and their children, Kaelyn, Rebecca, and Coltin, and Meredeth and Andrew Rumsey; his daughter Janet Horner, and her children Danielle and Christian Corrado; and his nephew Robert (Bobby) and his wife Cheri Horner and their children, John Horner and Nick Van Meter. Robert is predeceased by his father, James, his mother, Madge, his brother, Donald, and he and Grace's beloved daughter, Roberta. Robert and Grace met in Mannington, West Virginia, where they grew up. After marrying, they moved to Baltimore, Maryland, then later to Landover Hills, where they raised their daughters. After retirement, Robert and Grace moved to Glen Burnie, Maryland, where they have resided for the last 24 years. Robert was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local #10 and spent his career in Washington, DC, where he installed and serviced elevators in some of the most well-known and special buildings in the city, including the Smithsonian National Gallery of Art, Hay-Adams Hotel, the Washington National Cathedral, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - much to the delight of his grandchildren, who could travel all over the city and proudly exclaim, "Grandpa installed this elevator!" Robert could fix anything, and his wry humor and gentle good nature kept his grandchildren smiling. His wife adored him; his daughters doted on him; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews looked up to him; and everyone loved him dearly. Robert was a good man who will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Friends and loved ones are invited to Robert's visitation at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home on Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.Friends and loved ones are invited to Robert's visitation at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home on Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



