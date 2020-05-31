HOUSTON Robert Bruce Houston, Jr. Bob Houston, 96, died at the Westminster at Lake Ridge retirement community on May 4, 2020. He was born to Robert Bruce Houston, Sr. and Kate Nelson in Kansas City, MO on July 29, 1923. A standout student in high school, Bob won a scholarship to Harvard University. There, he earned a B.S. in Physics, summa cum laude, in May, 1943, at the age of 19. After graduation, he chose to help in the war effort working as a radio engineer on the LORAN navigation system at the Naval Research Laboratory, in Anacostia, DC. In 1945, after the war ended, Bob joined the Foreign Service because he said, he'd "been bitten by the travel bug." His first post was Accra, Gold Coast (now Ghana). Thus began a 37-year career with the State Department which would take him to too many countries to list. But here are some of his favorites: Finland, Bulgaria (twice), and Russia. A lifelong learner and endlessly curious, Bob learned French, Russian, Finnish, Bulgarian, Polish and German. He earned an MA in Government and a Certificate in Eastern European Studies from Indiana University in 1962. As an early adopter of computers, he learned to code, and to make digital movies with titles and soundtracks. He was an avid researcher, compiling genealogical records and writing articles for publication. He will perhaps be best remembered for his intelligence, his curiosity, his undeniably odd sense of humor, and his love of ice cream ("Bronx Bobby" from Peterson's Ice Cream Depot) and cake (chocolate with chocolate icing). Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68-years, EllenRae "Suzy" Houston. He is survived by his three children: Robert Bruce Houston III "Bruce" of Centerville, VA; Pamela "Turner" Houston of Arlington, VA; and Martha Carroll "Marty" of Salt Lake City, Utah; plus, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be scheduled once the COVID sanctions are lifted. A memorial service will be scheduled once the COVID sanctions are lifted.



