

ROBERT V. HOWARD, JR. (Age 84)



Robert V. Howard, Jr. peacefully passed away April 27, 2019, in Palm Harbor, FL. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann H. Howard; daughter Jill Howard Church (Steve); son Kenneth B. Howard (Michael Ryan); grandchildren Leah and Alaina Church; brother Arthur L. Howard (Ginger); nephews Steven and Neal Jocher; and his cat, Buddy. A memorial service will be held May 13 at 10 a.m. at Advent Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.

Bob was a graduate of Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, PA, and Grove City College in Grove City, PA. He served two years in the U.S. Army and was employed for 30 years as an investigator with the federal government in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert V. Howard and Hazel Vicroy Howard of Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .