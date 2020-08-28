1/1
ROBERT HOWARD
1940 - 2020
Robert Timothy Howard  Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.)  
Died unexpectedly at his home in Springfield, VA on the night of August 11, 2020. He was born in Everett, MA on April 28, 1940. He attended Boston College High School before enrolling in Northeastern University, graduating as a Civil Engineer and a Second Lieutenant in the US Army.  MG Howard's Army career began in 1963 and spanned 33 years, including two combat tours in the Republic of Vietnam. His awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, multiple awards of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He retired from the US Army in 1996, working in private practice for nine years, and then serving as an Assistant Secretary in the Department of Veterans Affairs until his retirement in 2009. MG Howard is survived by his wife, two daughters, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two brothers. He was an avid reader and loved music, history, the outdoors, and traveling. He was a dear friend to many and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be sadly missed. Funeral information can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/springfield-va/robert-howard-9307652

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
