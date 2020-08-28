Robert Timothy Howard Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Died unexpectedly at his home in Springfield, VA on the night of August 11, 2020. He was born in Everett, MA on April 28, 1940. He attended Boston College High School before enrolling in Northeastern University, graduating as a Civil Engineer and a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. MG Howard's Army career began in 1963 and spanned 33 years, including two combat tours in the Republic of Vietnam. His awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, multiple awards of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He retired from the US Army in 1996, working in private practice for nine years, and then serving as an Assistant Secretary in the Department of Veterans Affairs until his retirement in 2009. MG Howard is survived by his wife, two daughters, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two brothers. He was an avid reader and loved music, history, the outdoors, and traveling. He was a dear friend to many and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be sadly missed. Funeral information can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/springfield-va/robert-howard-9307652