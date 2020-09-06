ROBERT HUNTER

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha; daughters, Satrina and Anatra Hunter and Julia Wrice; son, Elando Lindsey; brothers, James (Edwina) and Frank Hunter; and sister, Wanda Allen (Al). He is also survived by three grandsons, nieces; nephews; a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Jackie Motley. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8 at 10 a.m. and followed by Homegoing service 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.