Robert Emmett Jackson, Jr. "Bob"
Passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at his home in Washington DC at the age of 92. He is survived by his devoted wife, Rev. Hattie Sanders Jackson, of almost 44 years, his six children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Robert grew up in Leesburg, Virginia where he attended and graduated from Douglas High School. He enlisted in the US Army
in 1946 and was a part of the Army Air Corps. In 1947 he enrolled in Howard University. He studied engineering at MacDill AFB in Florida. He was a member of Class 44K at Kessler Field, Mississippi. He took flying lessons, earned his flying license, and purchased his very own "gently used" Cessna 150 airplane. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the Negro Airmen International. The family will receive friends at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Friday, March 1, 2019: Viewing 10 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Services immediately following at Fort. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.