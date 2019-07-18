The Washington Post

ROBERT JACKSON

robert D. Jackson "barbo"  

Suddenly on Monday, July 8, 2019. Husband of Zenobia C. Jackson; father of Robert Jr., Andre, Eric, and Aaron. Also survived by three brothers; four sisters; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. Visitation Friday, July 19, 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Union Wesley AME Church, 1860 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC 20017. Interment Parklawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Rockville, MD. Services by Slocum PA. 301-979-8818

Published in The Washington Post on July 18, 2019
