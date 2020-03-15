

ROBERT DOUGLAS JACKSON

December 21, 1930 - March 1, 2020



Robert "Doug" Jackson passed away in his Chevy Chase, MD home on March 1, 2020 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Jackson, his children Douglas Jackson and Dorothea Stubbs (Thomas), and his grandchildren, Charlotte Jackson, Jackson Stubbs and Benjamin Stubbs. He is preceded in death by his son, Simon Jackson, in March of 2019.

A 71-year resident of the Washington D.C. area, Doug Jackson was born in Spring Lake, NJ, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and retired as a USMC Captain in 1954. He worked in various building companies in the D.C. area and retired after a long career as a Vice President for the Richmarr Construction Co. His passions included spending time with his family, global travel, reading, sailing, music and his family's beloved wilderness cabin in Canada. He was a loving, funny, generous and bigger than life presence in the lives of his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held to honor Doug Jackson at All Saints Church, Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase, MD, date to be determined. Interment will be private and held at the Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Carlisle Borough Police Association, P.O. Box 634, Carlisle, PA, 17013.