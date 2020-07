Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert William Jackson



Sr.

Robert Jackson, Sunrise January 10, 1937 - Sunset July 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his true love Carol Jackson of 62 years of marriage. Leaves to cherish, two children six grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Service to be held at JB Jenkins Funeral Home on July 17, 2020 At 6:30 p.m.



