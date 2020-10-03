

ROBERT JACKSON YELDELL, SR.

Robert Jackson Yeldell, Sr. passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Robert was born on January 27, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey to John Carlton Yeldell and Florida Jackson Yeldell and raised in Georgetown, South Carolina. He attended Howard University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Upon graduation he was recruited by IBM with whom he worked for almost 30 years, later working for Tandem Computers and Dell Computers. He was engaged with community through his volunteer work with Concerned Black Men. Robert lived at times in New York, Illinois, and Georgia, but considered Washington DC home having spent over 45 years in the area. Robert is survived by wives, Cheryl, Jovita and Demetria; children, Robert Jr., Nicole, and Stacie; step-daughters Crystal and Tiffany; grandchildren, Tyler, Jamal, Justin and Maliha and many aunts and cousins. The family plans a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at a later date.



