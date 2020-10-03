1/
ROBERT JACKSON YELDELL SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT JACKSON YELDELL, SR.  
Robert Jackson Yeldell, Sr. passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Robert was born on January 27, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey to John Carlton Yeldell and Florida Jackson Yeldell and raised in Georgetown, South Carolina. He attended Howard University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Upon graduation he was recruited by IBM with whom he worked for almost 30 years, later working for Tandem Computers and Dell Computers. He was engaged with community through his volunteer work with Concerned Black Men. Robert lived at times in New York, Illinois, and Georgia, but considered Washington DC home having spent over 45 years in the area. Robert is survived by wives, Cheryl, Jovita and Demetria; children, Robert Jr., Nicole, and Stacie; step-daughters Crystal and Tiffany; grandchildren, Tyler, Jamal, Justin and Maliha and many aunts and cousins. The family plans a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved