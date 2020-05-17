

Robert Bennett Jacobi



Of Bethesda, Maryland, died on May 15, 2020 from the Covid virus. He was born on May 19, 1930 in Washington, D.C. and was a lifelong resident. Robert is predeceased by his adoring wife of 60 years, Susan Segal Jacobi, his parents, Herbert Jacobi and Hermione Bennett Jacobi and his brother, Herbert, Jr. He is survived by his five sons, Jonathan, Eric, Will, Joe and Ben. He was "Grandpa" to 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Robert was proud to attend St. Albans School and Washington & Lee University, where he graduated with a law degree. He spent the first substantive years of his legal career with the Federal Communications Commission where he quickly ascended in the Office of General Counsel. He then went to private practice with Cohn & Marks, where he was a well-respected communications lawyer for approximately 50 years until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed his last years living independently with his dogs. He went to the gym, watched sports, read books and spent time with his children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.