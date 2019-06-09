Robert Gene Jacobs, Sr.
On Monday, June 3, 2019, Robert Gene Jacobs Sr. Born in Annapolis MD., Retired CEO of Crownsville State Hospital and Administrator of John Hokpins Baltimore Medical Center. Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Baltimore Alumni Chapter and A member of the Masonic Lodge. Veteran of The United States Army
. Jake is survived by wife, Robin Jacobs; sons, Robert G. Jacobs II of Virginia, Richard C. Jacobs (Angell), and John T. Jacobs; daughters, Audrey Smoot (Nathaniel), Linda Washington (Mark) of Virginia and Carla Franklin (George) of California; grandchildren, Terrance Jacobs and Qiana Snowden; great-grandchildren, Laylah, Quirrah and Nikitah Jacobs; and a host of family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Murphy Fine Arts Center on the Campus of Morgan State University, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 for a 10 a.m. visitation. The Kappa Burial Service, Masonic Service and Military Honors will begin at 11 a.m. The Memorial Service will start at 12 p.m. We invite you to sign our guestbook at