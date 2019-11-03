The Washington Post

Robert John Prochko (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA
20175
(703)-777-6000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church
Annandale, VA
Notice
Robert John Prochko  
LT. COL. , USAF (Ret.), MATS, NRO  

Passed into eternal life on October 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born October 27, 1934 in Junedale, PA to Michael and Anna (Swirble) Prochko. A proud graduate of Penn State, he spent his career in service to the United States and will be remembered for his devotion to family, faith, and the flag. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith (nee Waters) and three children: Kristen (Andrew) Mercker, Amy (Eric) Stewart, and Michael (Catherine) Prochko. He also leaves his dear brother, Donald (Mary Lou) Prochko and nine grandchildren: Austin, David, Veronika, Eric, Mark, Travis, Matthew, Gabriel, and Holly. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel Leesburg, VA. A funeral mass will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church Annandale, VA. Interment to be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to saluteinc.org which serves our nation's veterans.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
