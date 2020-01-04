

Robert E. Johnson



Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born February 26, 1933 in Framingham, Mass, and was a 1951 graduate of Swampscott High School. Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a photographic interpreter. He enjoyed a 26-year career with the C.I.A. and a passion for antique cars.

He was predeceased by his "Queen," Jean on August 3, 2018. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey, and Michael Johnson; and daughter, Leanne Frias.

Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA.