ROBERT JOHNSON

Robert E. Johnson  

Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born February 26, 1933 in Framingham, Mass, and was a 1951 graduate of Swampscott High School. Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a photographic interpreter. He enjoyed a 26-year career with the C.I.A. and a passion for antique cars.
He was predeceased by his "Queen," Jean on August 3, 2018. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey, and Michael Johnson; and daughter, Leanne Frias.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 4, 2020
