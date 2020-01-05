

Robert Roy Johnson



On Friday, December 27, 2019, Robert Roy (Bob) Johnson, loving husband and father of two children peacefully passed away at age 76. Bob was born on December 14, 1943 in Washington, DC. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech in 1966. After graduating, Bob was hired by The Hartford Insurance Company and in 1984 co-founded Martens Johnson Insurance Agency. He grew Martens Johnson from a single account into a multi-million dollar agency, which just celebrated 35 years in business.

On September 6, 1963, he married LaVonna Lee Vice. They raised two children, Bryan and Holly. Bob had numerous hobbies - golf, tennis, going out to dinner, spending time at the beach, eating crabs, and watching his beloved Hokies play football. Bob was known for his keen business sense, generosity, devotion to his family, warm smile, and infectious laughter.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Richard, his mother, Helen, and his sister, Diane. He is survived by his loving wife, LaVonna, his brother, Patrick, his son, Bryan, his daughter-in-law, Monica, his daughter, Holly, his son-in-law, Donald, and his five grandchildren, William, Chase, Wyatt, Haydon, and Helena.

A receiving of friends and family will be held at Cedar Brook Community Church in Clarksburg, Maryland on Saturday, January 11, 2020 starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.

In leu of flowers we are requesting donations be made to Cedar Brook Community Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center. Please view and sign family guestbook at