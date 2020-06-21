ROBERT JOHNSON

Robert J. Johnson "Jimmy" (Age 58)
Suddenly on Thursday, June 7, 2020. Predeceased by mother Margaret Carter; sister, Pamela Johnson; brother, William Johnson. Survived by sisters Marlene Haynes (Kenny), and Jamaine Harrod (Raymond). A host of relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., with Homegoing Services at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at R.N. Horton Funeral Chapel, 601 Kennedy St NW. Live Streaming http://live2.rnhorton.com Officiate: Pastor Kenny Haynes, LCMCC; Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.