ROBERT JOHNSON
Robert J. Johnson  "Jimmy" (Age 58)  
Suddenly on Thursday, June 7, 2020. Predeceased by mother Margaret Carter; sister, Pamela Johnson; brother, William Johnson. Survived by sisters Marlene Haynes (Kenny), and Jamaine Harrod (Raymond). A host of relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., with Homegoing Services at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at R.N. Horton Funeral Chapel, 601 Kennedy St NW. Live Streaming http://live2.rnhorton.com Officiate: Pastor Kenny Haynes, LCMCC; Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
