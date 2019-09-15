Robert Ernest JONES
(Age 85)
On Friday, September 6, 2019 of Clinton, Maryland. Robert was the devoted husband for 61 years of Norma Jones and father of Robert Jr., Anthony (Joyce), Clinton (Pam), and Eric Jones (Linda). He was also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Whole Life Ministries International Church, 9000 E. Hampton Drive, Capitol Heights, MD. Interment will be held on Monday, September 23, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.