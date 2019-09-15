The Washington Post

ROBERT JONES (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JONES.
Service Information
Tri-State Funeral Services, Inc. - Washington
1505 Kenilworth Avenue
N.E Washington, DC, DC
20019
(202)-882-1202
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whole Life Ministries International Church
9000 East Hampton Drive
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Whole Life Ministries International Church
9000 East Hampton Drive
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Robert Ernest JONES  
(Age 85)  

On Friday, September 6, 2019 of Clinton, Maryland. Robert was the devoted husband for 61 years of Norma Jones and father of Robert Jr., Anthony (Joyce), Clinton (Pam), and Eric Jones (Linda). He was also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Whole Life Ministries International Church, 9000 E. Hampton Drive, Capitol Heights, MD. Interment will be held on Monday, September 23, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details