ROBERT JOY

Robert John Thomas Joy (1929 - 2019)
Services for Colonel Robert J. T. Joy will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Colonel Joy served as a physician in the United States Army Medical Corps and was one of the founding staff members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, where he served as the first Commandant of Students, Chair of the Department of Military Medicine, and, after his retirement from military service, first Professor and Chair of the Section of Medical History at the University. Dr. Joy was a renowned lecturer, with his photographic memory, a radio announcer's booming voice and dry sense of humor. Joy was the founding Director of the USA Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, the Commander of the Medical Research Team (WRAIR) in Vietnam, and Director and Commandant of the WRAIR (Walter Reed Army Institute of Research). He was also a key leader in U.S. Department of Defense Medical Research and Development. Joy was born in Narragansett Village, Rhode Island. He earned a bachelor's degree at Rhode Island State College and an MD at Yale University before accepting a commission in the U.S. Army. He was passionate about military history, the history of medicine and was an avid reader and collector of science fiction. Dr. Joy passed away on April 30, 2019. He is survived by his children, Robert L.F. Joy and Lisa Joy and his grandson, Zachary Joy.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
