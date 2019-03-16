

Rev. Robert J. Kaslyn, S.J.



Rev. Robert J. Kaslyn of Washington, DC died on March 13, 2019, Jesuit for 44 years and priest for 33 years. Born in Hackensack, NJ, Father Kaslyn entered the Society of Jesus at St. Andrew Hall on February 20, 1975, and was ordained on June 8, 1985 at the University Church of Fordham University. He earned a B.A. in history and philosophy from Fordham, his S.T.B. and S.T.L. degrees at Regis College, Toronto School of Theology, University of Toronto, and his doctorate in canon law from Saint Paul University in Ottawa. Remembered as a serious scholar, esteemed colleague, wonderful teacher and dear friend, Father Kaslyn was a professor at Catholic University's School of Canon Law where he had been dean from 2009 until 2016. Father Kaslyn was cherished as a faithful and devoted priest. He is survived by an aunt, Mary Ryan; a brother-in-law, Randall Schneider; a niece, Danielle Schneider; and many loving cousins. Fr. Kaslyn was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Frederick, and his sister, Patricia. Friends may call at the Wolfington Jesuit Community at Georgetown University on Monday, March 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, DC, preceded by a viewing at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately following.