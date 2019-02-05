ROBERT L. KAY
On Monday, February 4, 2019. Robert L. Kay of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Beverly Protas Kay; devoted father of Debra (Steve) Strickman, Stephen Kay, Jennifer (Peter) Jensen and Andrea (Alec) Anders. Adored Papa of Emily, Allison, David, Mitchell, Nathan, Noah, Lauren and Jack. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the home of Andrea and Alec Anders. Memorial contributions may be made to , Philadelphia, PA. Arrangements entrusted to: TorchinskY HEBREW Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.