ROBERT EARL KENT



Passed away on March 3, 2019, of Chestertown, MD, retired FBI Special Agent, beloved father of Linda Lee Kent of Arlington, VA, and Robert Earl Kent, Jr. of Chestertown, MD grandfather of Matthew, Erin and Andrew.

Service will be held in Wesley Hall at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown MD at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.