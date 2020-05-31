Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT WENDELL KIDD

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, of Washington, DC. Survived by his devoted wife Jean; daughter Tyona; grandson Moses; siblings: Debra Bracey, Ronald Kidd, Brenda Steele; and Reginald Kidd; mother-n-law Zenobia Shields; brother-n-law George Shields; sister-n-law Joyce Nashid and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation 12:30 p.m.; Service 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD.



