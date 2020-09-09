1/1
ROBERT KING
ROBERT HOWELL KING (Age 83)  
Of Front Royal, Virginia, and owner of King Accounting & Tax Services, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on September 6, 2020. Robert was born in Richmond, Virginia to the late Harry and Mary Margret King. Surviving Robert is his wife Susan King, of Front Royal; daughters Patti King (Trey Jones), and Julie King-Sanders (William A. Sanders); son J. Scott King (Staci King); brother Ronald Lee King (MaryAnn); sister Betty Seay; grandchildren Craig McCarriston (Lauren), Matthew Ingerski (Natalie), Jessica Bittner, Lauren King, Aiden King, Molly King, and Eva Sanders; along with five great grandchildren. Services will be held for Robert at 12 p.m. on September 11, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home officiated by Terry Clark with a public visitation starting an hour beforehand. There will be a procession from Maddox Funeral Home to Prospect Hill Cemetery for interment services.  In lieu of flowers the family is requesting for donations to be made in Roberts name to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
12:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
