Robert L. Kirby

Colonel, USAF (Ret.)

7/23/1919 - 2/10/2019



On Sunday February 10, 2019 Robert L Kirby peacefully passed away at his home in Goodwin House Alexandria VA, a longtime resident of Northern, VA. Born in Mitchell, SD. He was the oldest and last surviving son of Mabel Kirby.

A veteran of the Air Force 1940-1962 he was a pilot during WWII . He trained both British and Tuskegee airman. Later he flew B29 missions in the South Pacific while stationed at 271 AFB on Tinian Island.

He attended the University of Illinois for undergraduate studies and Harvard University for his graduate work where he received a Master of Science degree. He was a Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.

He had a life of success and achievement not only as an aviator, but as a corporate executive with the Mitre Corporation, a businessman and a real estate investor. He purchased and operated several real estate properties in multiple states. He was known fondly as a charming and dapper gentleman.

Bob is preceded in death by his Mother, Mabel Kirby, and his brother, Wayne Kirby. He was the husband of the late Lynne Kirby.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Kirby, loving children, Robert L. Kirby, Jr (Margaret) and Phillip D. Kirby (Victoria), granddaughters, Heather Viar (Garth) and April Meyerson (Mark) and great-grandchildren, Haley, Kirby, Hayden and Imogen.

Services will be held February 24, 2019 4 p.m. at Goodwin House Alexandria. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607