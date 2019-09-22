Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT KLAYMAN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Memorial service 2:00 PM Quaker Meeting House, Sidwell Friends School Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

KLAYMAN Robert Alan Klayman Robert Alan Klayman died at the age of 90 on September 5, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC, surrounded by his family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Williamson, West Virginia, Bob had a keen and inquisitive mind, an unflagging desire to travel and try new things, a commitment to social justice, a playful wit, and was above all devoted to his wife, Annette, and his four children. A graduate of the University of West Virginia College of Law, Bob served in the Army in 1954 and 1955. He first distinguished himself as an attorney at the Internal Revenue Service and later at the U.S. Treasury, in the Office of the Tax Legislation Council under Stanley Surrey. In 1964 he became a founding member and partner of Caplin & Drysdale with Mortimer Caplin, where he would practice tax law for more than 30 years. He has been described by colleagues as "the heart and soul" of the firm and was known for mentoring many of the younger lawyers. He also lectured on tax policy at the law schools of George Washington University, American University, and the University of Virginia. He was on the board and a founding member of Micah House, a program for homeless women. After he retired from Caplin & Drysdale, he advised the Interactivity Foundation in West Virginia, which seeks to engage citizens in the exploration and development of public policy. In 1997 he became the Tax Director of the U.S. Treasury Tax Advisory Program, moving to Budapest, Hungary with Annette and helping to develop the tax codes in the former Soviet Union and other countries. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annette Klayman; as well as his children, Rachel (David Edelstein), Emily (Douglas Jacobson), Ben (Rachel Hart Klayman), and Jed (Marney Topchik Klayman); and his grandchildren, Lucy, Sylvie, Oliver, and Eva. A memorial service will be held at the Quaker Meeting House at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. on September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Partners in Health or The Southern Poverty Law Center.



KLAYMAN Robert Alan Klayman Robert Alan Klayman died at the age of 90 on September 5, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC, surrounded by his family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Williamson, West Virginia, Bob had a keen and inquisitive mind, an unflagging desire to travel and try new things, a commitment to social justice, a playful wit, and was above all devoted to his wife, Annette, and his four children. A graduate of the University of West Virginia College of Law, Bob served in the Army in 1954 and 1955. He first distinguished himself as an attorney at the Internal Revenue Service and later at the U.S. Treasury, in the Office of the Tax Legislation Council under Stanley Surrey. In 1964 he became a founding member and partner of Caplin & Drysdale with Mortimer Caplin, where he would practice tax law for more than 30 years. He has been described by colleagues as "the heart and soul" of the firm and was known for mentoring many of the younger lawyers. He also lectured on tax policy at the law schools of George Washington University, American University, and the University of Virginia. He was on the board and a founding member of Micah House, a program for homeless women. After he retired from Caplin & Drysdale, he advised the Interactivity Foundation in West Virginia, which seeks to engage citizens in the exploration and development of public policy. In 1997 he became the Tax Director of the U.S. Treasury Tax Advisory Program, moving to Budapest, Hungary with Annette and helping to develop the tax codes in the former Soviet Union and other countries. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annette Klayman; as well as his children, Rachel (David Edelstein), Emily (Douglas Jacobson), Ben (Rachel Hart Klayman), and Jed (Marney Topchik Klayman); and his grandchildren, Lucy, Sylvie, Oliver, and Eva. A memorial service will be held at the Quaker Meeting House at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. on September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Partners in Health or The Southern Poverty Law Center. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close