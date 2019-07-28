

ROBERT S. KNIGHT, DDS



Dr. Robert S. Knight, Professor Emeritus and former Dean of the Howard University College of Dentistry passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, in Takoma Park, Maryland. He was 89. Dr. Knight was a stalwart figure at the College of Dentistry where he served on the faculty for 30 years; including 15 years as Associate Dean of Student Affairs and four years as Dean. Many state of the art and innovative educational and clinical programs were implemented at the College of Dentistry during his tenure as Dean.

Dr. Knight was recognized with numerous achievement awards. He was a lifetime member of the District of Columbia Dental Society and the American Dental Association and was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists.

He received his undergraduate degree from Talladega College and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry. He earned a certificate in Oral Pathology from New York University School of Dentistry as well as a Fellowship in Oral Pathology. He served in the United States Army Dental Corps and retired as a Colonel.

Dr. Knight was a native of Athens, Georgia and is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Tyler Knight; their children Lynn, (Markus Bussmann), Robert, (Janet), Joan and Stephen (Vanessa); grandchildren: Chanel, Tyler, Christopher, Gregory and Rebecca; and loving relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Dr. Robert S. Knight either to: Howard University College of Dentistry or to Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry.