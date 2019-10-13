

Robert Earl Kohnke "Bob"



Of Springfield, VA, peacefully passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1926, the son of John and Esther Kohnke. Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Donna Kohnke; his second wife Kitty Kohnke; and his brothers Laverne and John Jr. Bob is survived by his three children, Kay, Scott, and David; his daughter-in-law, Betsy; two granddaughters, Katie and Elise and Kay's partner David Seidman; as well as stepson, John Schafe. Bob worked for the Soil Conservation Service during his federal career and then continued in this field with the Northern VA Soil and Water Conservation District. The family will receive friends at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Friday, October 18 at 9:30 a.m. for a viewing and service at 11 a.m. Interment private. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152.