

Robert Reinhardt Krokus



Of Arlington, VA, died peacefully on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019 at Capital Caring Hospice after a short illness. The cause of death was complications from Parkinson's. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 17, 1941, the son of Col. Theodore and Elsie Krokus, and the youngest of four children. Rob is survived by his devoted nieces, nephew, and great grand nephews and nieces, and several close friends. Rob moved to the Washington, DC area in 1964 and was employed by the Rosenthal Automotive Group as a certified Jaguar Master Technician for 35 years. Rob earned considerable respect for his amateur sports car racing achievements. He was a member of the racing team driving Triumph sports cars coast to coast. He won numerous races over his career. His greatest recent delight was witnessing his beloved Nationals baseball team win the World Series. No services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made in Rob's name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or on line.