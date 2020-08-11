1/1
Robert L. Strickland
Robert Lewis Strickland "Bob"  
Peacefully transitioned on July 31, 2020 into the gates of heaven. He leaves to cherish his wife Bernice Strickland; four children; five children from previous relationships; 18 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Viewing, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Not About Me Ministry, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD. Private service immediately following for immediate family only. Due to COVID-19, all guests must wear masks. Service live streamed on Facebook at Robert Taylor II Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
