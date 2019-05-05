LACY ROBERT WAGNER LACY, JR. "Bob" Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired) Lt. Colonel Robert (Bob) Wagner Lacy, Jr. , USAF (retired) passed away peacefully in his home in Warrenton, Virginia on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth E. Lacy (Loyd) and Robert W. Lacy, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara J. Lacy (Snyder) of Warrenton, Virginia; his children, Robert K. Lacy (Cathy), Kevin L. Lacy, Kathleen M. Avery (Ron), Virginia; and his five grandchildren, William, Michael and Maria Laura Lacy, and Thomas and Ryan Morris . Born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 2, 1931, Bob attended the University of Oregon and entered the United States Air Force during his senior year. An Air Traffic Controller in California, he was then stationed in Greenland, Northwest Territories, Spain, Oklahoma City, Alaska and Colorado Springs (NORAD) in early-warning missile defense. Served as a wartime space surveillance operations commander in Ko Kha, Thailand, then in the Pentagon in satellite intelligence and missile defense. Upon his retirement from active duty, served with the Defense Intelligence Agency in various senior intelligence posts until his retirement after 42 years with the Department of Defense. Awards include Defense Meritorious Service with Oak Leaf Cluster; Defense Intelligence Directors Award; National Intelligence Achievement Medal; and the Joint Services Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals. Bob and Barbara traveled extensively during his military career, and his lifelong interests included golf, being involved with his church and spending time with his family and grandchildren. His dry humorous wit was fueled by a lifetime of experiences, a constant study of history and philosophy, and his optimistic outlook on life. Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealton, VA with viewing/family reception at 1 p.m.; service at 2 p.m. Burial in the immediate future Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Liberty United Methodist Church in Bealton, Virginia. Donations can be made to the . A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealton, VA with viewing/family reception at 1 p.m.; service at 2 p.m. Burial in the immediate future Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Liberty United Methodist Church in Bealton, Virginia. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019