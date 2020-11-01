1/1
ROBERT "Bob" LAWRENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lawrence "Bob"  
Passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He is survived by daughters, Caryll of Oakton, VA and Stacy of Woodbridge, VA; brothers Warren (Eddie) Lawrence of Orlando, FL and James Lawrence of Lady Lake, FL plus many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Lee M. Lawrence.Bob was born in Alexandria, VA to Warren and Virginia Lawrence. He grew up in Alexandria, graduating from George Washington High School in 1958. He joined the Army in 1963 and was a member of the 78th US ASA SOU (Berlin). He retired from Marlo Furniture as their Delivery and Logistics Director after almost 20 years.Bob was very active in volunteering, serving on the Virginia Jaycees, including being a US JCI Senator. He was a founding member of Virginia Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) and served 10 years on the Auxiliary at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.The family will hold a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192 (masks are required). A private service and burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved