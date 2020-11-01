Robert Lawrence "Bob"
Passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He is survived by daughters, Caryll of Oakton, VA and Stacy of Woodbridge, VA; brothers Warren (Eddie) Lawrence of Orlando, FL and James Lawrence of Lady Lake, FL plus many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Lee M. Lawrence.Bob was born in Alexandria, VA to Warren and Virginia Lawrence. He grew up in Alexandria, graduating from George Washington High School in 1958. He joined the Army in 1963 and was a member of the 78th US ASA SOU (Berlin). He retired from Marlo Furniture as their Delivery and Logistics Director after almost 20 years.Bob was very active in volunteering, serving on the Virginia Jaycees, including being a US JCI Senator. He was a founding member of Virginia Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) and served 10 years on the Auxiliary at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.The family will hold a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192 (masks are required). A private service and burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
.