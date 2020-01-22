

Robert E. Lee, Jr.



Robert Edward Lee, Jr., passed away on January 18, 2020 in Warrenton, VA. Born February 3, 1940 to the late Robert E. Lee, Sr and Ona Bess Miller Lee at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Holly Harris Lee, his children, Robert E Lee III (Vickie) of Cross Junction, VA; his daughter Shannon Lee of Romney, WV and Scott Christian Lee (Brooke) of Fredericksburg, VA; his sisters Sandra Hawkins (Jack) Shadyside, MD and Ginny Lee of Stephen City, VA; six grandchildren, Travis Berg, Tabitha Berg,Tristan Berkel, Robert Gordon Lee, Kaitlin and Alexis Lee and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Lee was a graduate of Fairfax High School class of 1958. He was a Warrenton resident for 35 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of friends and family and was an avid dancer, angler and poker player. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and a Memorial Service will follow at Moser Chapel. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at