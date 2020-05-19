Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LEE IV. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LEE Robert E. Lee, IV Robert E. "Bob" Lee IV passed away on May 14, 2020, at age 95 at his home in Fox Hill Residences in Bethesda, MD. Bob was born on December 25, 1924, in New York City, the younger child of Dr. George Bolling Lee and Mrs. Helen Keeney Lee, his older sister Mary Lee (Bowman). Bob grew up in the City, attending the Buckley School and was a member of the Knickerbocker Greys and a New York Giants baseball fan. The family spent summers at their farm, Ravensworth, in Northern Virginia and Santa Barbara, CA, where he developed his lifetime love for tennis. Bob graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, in 1943, and soon thereafter volunteered for the U.S.

LEE Robert E. Lee, IV Robert E. "Bob" Lee IV passed away on May 14, 2020, at age 95 at his home in Fox Hill Residences in Bethesda, MD. Bob was born on December 25, 1924, in New York City, the younger child of Dr. George Bolling Lee and Mrs. Helen Keeney Lee, his older sister Mary Lee (Bowman). Bob grew up in the City, attending the Buckley School and was a member of the Knickerbocker Greys and a New York Giants baseball fan. The family spent summers at their farm, Ravensworth, in Northern Virginia and Santa Barbara, CA, where he developed his lifetime love for tennis. Bob graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, in 1943, and soon thereafter volunteered for the U.S. Army , where, over the next two years, he saw combat in Europe. Upon returning stateside, Bob matriculated to Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA, graduating in 1949. Bob then moved to San Francisco, finding his calling in sales and then advertising, and rising in the 1960s to become the national advertising manager for the "San Francisco Chronicle." In 1956 Bob and Marjorie "Marge" Tracy, a San Franciscan, married and set off on a wonderful life together--each a match for the other in vitality, thoughtfulness, and good cheer. They had two children, Tracy and Rob, each the light of their parents' lives. The family moved to McLean, VA, in 1970 where Bob joined his brother-in-law's company, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, as vice-president of sales and marketing, becoming Chairman of the Board years later. Bob served proudly on the Board of Trustees at Wolf Trap and at Burke & Herbert Bank, and led, in later years, philanthropic efforts for the Contemporary School of Education. His true passion was raising money for St. James School in Hagerstown, MD, where his son attended. He was on the Board at St. James for twenty-plus years, serving for many of those as Chair of the Development Committee. Bob also was a member of the City Tavern Club, the Metropolitan Club, and the Chevy Chase Club. Having divorced in 1975, Bob married his second wife, Carew Cotton Rice of Baltimore, in 1985, making Bethesda, MD, their home, moving to Fox Hill in 2008. Together, they enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and spending time at Carew's family home in Maine. Bob was devoted to Carew's three adult sons and their families. Bob's joie de vivre defined him. He was a great listener and conversationalist, extraordinary dancer, memorable toastmaster, and avid Washington Redskins fan. Bob is survived by his sister and best friend Mary Lee Bowman; his adoring children, Tracy and Rob, and their families: Tracy (Bill) Crittenberger, and their children, Lee, Willie, Tommy, and Dale, of Bethesda, MD; and Rob (Kelly O'Brien) Lee, and their children, Elizabeth, Robbie, Annie, and George, of Washington, DC. Carew, his wife of 34 years, predeceased him in May 2019. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory can be made to Saint James School.A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory can be made to Saint James School. Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close