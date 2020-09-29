ROBERT LEE

On Thursday, September 24, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Loving husband of Kathleen B. Lee for 26 years. Devoted father of Kate Brame, Graham Lee and Allison Lee. Proud grandfather of Charles and Baker Brame. A graveside service will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Road and Webster Street, Washington, DC 20011 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Children's Hospital, Children's National Hospital, Attn: Volunteer Services, 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Suite 1180, Washington, DC 20010 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20017. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: