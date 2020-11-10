Robert Joseph "Rob" Lehmann passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, MD, resulting from an accident at his home in Olney, MD, where he lived independently with Maryland, his beloved wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his daughters Nancy Haaga (Stephen), Tara O'Leary (Kevin) and Carol McFaden (Charles) and his eight grandchildren. A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD, on Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America, 1400 Quincy Street, NE., Washington, DC 20017.