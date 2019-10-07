The Washington Post

Robert Leicht (1965 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leicht.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Front Royal, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Front Royal, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Robert William Leicht "Robbie"  
(Age 54)  

Of Stephens City, VA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Front Royal, VA. Burial will follow in Woodbine Church Cemetery, Manassas, VA.
Robbie was born on April 26, 1965 in Alexandria, VA to Otto Emil Leicht of Gainesville, VA and Linda A. Gillespie Stendeback of Stephens City, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stephens City Volunteer Fire Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St. Stephens City, VA 22655 or to the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, VA. Check out the full obituary on Maddox Funeral Home's website.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.