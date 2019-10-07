

Robert William Leicht "Robbie"

(Age 54)



Of Stephens City, VA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Front Royal, VA. Burial will follow in Woodbine Church Cemetery, Manassas, VA.

Robbie was born on April 26, 1965 in Alexandria, VA to Otto Emil Leicht of Gainesville, VA and Linda A. Gillespie Stendeback of Stephens City, VA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stephens City Volunteer Fire Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St. Stephens City, VA 22655 or to the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, VA. Check out the full obituary on Maddox Funeral Home's website.