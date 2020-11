Or Copy this URL to Share



Robert L. Leonard, Jr. March 24, 1931 - November 6, 2020

On Friday, November 6, 2020, Robert L. Leonard, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland fell asleep in the arms of Jesus. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Agnes; and son Robert Bryant Leonard. Robert leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Yvonne (Vondell); a son, Randal (Clarissa); daughter-in-law, Doreatha; grandchildren, Darien, Robert II, Alicia, Melanie (Sean), Randal II, Charmaine; and great-grands Jordan, Ayana and Kindell. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland.



